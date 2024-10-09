Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.68 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.7% of Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 66,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,338,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,972,000 after purchasing an additional 60,455 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 208,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,509,000 after buying an additional 66,407 shares during the period. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $262.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $264.44. The company has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.71.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

