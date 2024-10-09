Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 190 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 7,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.9 %

FIS opened at $85.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $86.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.94 and a 200-day moving average of $76.66.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.08%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,510.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

