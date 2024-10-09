Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 770 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 314.1% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 73,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 18,078.5% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,198,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,330,000 after buying an additional 1,191,914 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 45,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on D. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $56.81 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.51 and a 200-day moving average of $52.77.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

