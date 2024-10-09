Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 212,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $84.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 103.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.82.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

