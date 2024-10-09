11,008 Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Purchased by Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC

Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Kroger by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 59,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $671,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,069,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,574,000 after acquiring an additional 390,177 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Up 0.1 %

KR opened at $56.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.14 and its 200-day moving average is $53.91. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $58.34.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The firm had revenue of $33.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 43.69%.

Insider Activity

In other Kroger news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 6,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $386,247.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,715.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 6,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $386,247.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,715.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $167,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,142,036.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,932 shares of company stock worth $830,303 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kroger from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

