Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,297,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,023,000 after buying an additional 8,733,326 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11,127.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,972,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928,441 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,342,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,032,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,698,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.07.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO opened at $69.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.21. The firm has a market cap of $297.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $1,253,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $14,507,516.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $1,253,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,507,516.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $7,179,360.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,987,070.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 376,096 shares of company stock valued at $25,982,352. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

