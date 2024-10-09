PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $8.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.14. PepsiCo also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.150- EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $185.29.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $170.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.07. The stock has a market cap of $234.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $157.43 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.66%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

