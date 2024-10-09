Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.000-7.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion. Helen of Troy also updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 2.510-2.710 EPS.

Helen of Troy Price Performance

HELE stock opened at $62.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.71. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $48.05 and a 12-month high of $127.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.60). Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 39.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HELE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson cut Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Helen of Troy from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Monday.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

