Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $527,000 Holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 72.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHYD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,342,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,039,000 after purchasing an additional 221,303 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,940,000 after acquiring an additional 213,195 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 83,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 32,150 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter worth $553,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth $384,000.

SHYD opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.37.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.0585 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

