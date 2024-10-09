Creative Planning Boosts Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 32.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $496,662.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,832.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other nVent Electric news, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 7,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.71 per share, for a total transaction of $497,161.86. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,572.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $496,662.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,832.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $70.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.32. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $86.57.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $880.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.89 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 17.21%. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised nVent Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

