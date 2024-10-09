Creative Planning Increases Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COOP. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 34.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $92.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.40. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $96.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.09 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.29.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

(Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Featured Articles

