Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Accolade had a negative net margin of 20.62% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Accolade’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Accolade updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to EPS.

Accolade Price Performance

Shares of ACCD opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $323.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.99. Accolade has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $15.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACCD. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $11.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Accolade from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Accolade from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Accolade from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.23.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

Featured Articles

