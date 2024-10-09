Creative Planning Has $1.30 Million Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,205 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMS. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Maximus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,424,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Maximus by 150.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,801,000 after acquiring an additional 243,890 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 453.1% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 13,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Maximus by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 147,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,644,000 after acquiring an additional 35,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Maximus in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Maximus news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,363 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.56, for a total value of $126,159.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,841.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maximus Stock Performance

MMS opened at $90.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.83. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.81 and a 1 year high of $93.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 5.59%. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

