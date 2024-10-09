Creative Planning Purchases 17,487 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 159.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,487 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 77.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 62,911 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the second quarter worth about $19,820,000. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 21.9% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 33,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,555,000. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Greenbrier Companies news, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 5,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total value of $302,210.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,667.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GBX

Greenbrier Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $49.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.82.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $820.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.73 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.