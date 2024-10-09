PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Announces Earnings Results

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. PepsiCo updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.150- EPS and its FY24 guidance to at least $8.15 EPS.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $170.42 on Wednesday. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $157.43 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.29.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

