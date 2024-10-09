PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Announces Earnings Results

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. PepsiCo updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.150- EPS and its FY24 guidance to at least $8.15 EPS.
PepsiCo Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $170.42 on Wednesday. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $157.43 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.66%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
