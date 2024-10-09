Creative Planning Has $1.51 Million Stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Mplx by 47.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 16,637 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 14,782 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $799,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,385,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $99,151,000 after buying an additional 22,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 40.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,386,000 after buying an additional 104,218 shares in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mplx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $43.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.01. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $35.06 and a one year high of $45.24.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.17. Mplx had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Mplx’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mplx from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Mplx from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

See Also

