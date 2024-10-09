Creative Planning Acquires 1,180 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Impinj were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 75.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Impinj by 211.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Impinj by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Impinj

In related news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc acquired 4,264,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,003.17. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 33,050,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,006,638.64. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc acquired 4,264,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $20,000,003.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,050,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,006,638.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total transaction of $2,367,150.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 63,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,043,344.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,713 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,482. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PI shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Impinj from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Impinj from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.60.

Impinj Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of PI stock opened at $223.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.94 and its 200 day moving average is $160.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -638.83 and a beta of 1.80. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.39 and a twelve month high of $224.00.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. Impinj had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $102.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

