Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,118 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TPR. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Tapestry by 54.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 935 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry by 111.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in Tapestry by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,226 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Trading Down 0.9 %

TPR opened at $45.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.72 and its 200-day moving average is $41.87. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPR. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPR

About Tapestry

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.