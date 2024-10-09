Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,030 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,955,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,019,000 after purchasing an additional 59,809 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 174,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 23,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 164.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 30,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $49.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52 week low of $32.97 and a 52 week high of $54.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.15. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $156.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.13%.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Financial Services

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 94,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $5,094,409.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,493,185.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

