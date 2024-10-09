Creative Planning Acquires 8,561 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,904 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FFIN. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 6.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 81.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 161,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,292,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.78.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $184.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 51.43%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FFIN. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

