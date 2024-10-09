Creative Planning Buys 5,068 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Creative Planning grew its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 364.6% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 113,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 89,032 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 17,265 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 72,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 53,201 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MUR. Barclays decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank lowered Murphy Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

Murphy Oil Trading Down 3.6 %

Murphy Oil stock opened at $34.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.57. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.20.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $802.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

About Murphy Oil

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.