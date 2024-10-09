Creative Planning Sells 302 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $265,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWG opened at $205.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $148.12 and a 12 month high of $211.89. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

