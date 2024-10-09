Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 43,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Trademark Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

BATS PAVE opened at $40.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

