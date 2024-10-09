Creative Planning Raises Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,263 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in First Horizon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 306.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FHN. Wedbush downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James downgraded First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.35.

First Horizon Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of FHN stock opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $17.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.88.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

