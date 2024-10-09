Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEUR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,997,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,742,000 after acquiring an additional 372,302 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 850.4% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,042,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,321,000 after purchasing an additional 933,008 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,010,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,535,000 after purchasing an additional 70,340 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 958,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,446,000 after buying an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,830,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEUR opened at $59.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $47.10 and a one year high of $61.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.14 and a 200 day moving average of $58.41.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

