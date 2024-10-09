Creative Planning Decreases Stock Holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,039 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HNDL. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 13,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

Get Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF alerts:

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF stock opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.23. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $22.34. The company has a market cap of $807.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Dividend Announcement

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.1287 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%.

(Free Report)

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.