The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Stock Position Increased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 965,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,217,000 after purchasing an additional 414,993 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 29,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 417,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,725,000 after buying an additional 250,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,998,000 after buying an additional 13,030 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $180,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,906,908.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kathy S. Lane sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $252,889.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $180,132.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,906,908.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,352 shares of company stock worth $1,766,623 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on THG shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $146.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.04 and a 1 year high of $150.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.22. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 0.69.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.91) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.23%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.