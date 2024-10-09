Creative Planning Purchases 6,855 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 117.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 10,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,452,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 20,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Avis Budget Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.50.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $87.76 on Wednesday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.73 and a fifty-two week high of $204.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.19. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.13.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($2.19). The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 230.71%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

