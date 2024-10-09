Creative Planning Acquires 12,683 Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,683 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $537,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 130.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,839,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,860 shares during the period. III Capital Management increased its position in Rentokil Initial by 58.7% in the second quarter. III Capital Management now owns 136,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after buying an additional 50,458 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 10.0% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RTO shares. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rentokil Initial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Rentokil Initial Price Performance

Shares of RTO opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. Rentokil Initial plc has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $37.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.57.

Rentokil Initial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.2034 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th.

Rentokil Initial Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

