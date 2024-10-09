Creative Planning Buys 2,636 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Creative Planning raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 27.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 81.0% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 65,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after acquiring an additional 29,330 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 358,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,613,000 after purchasing an additional 180,043 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 540.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 627,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,646,000 after buying an additional 529,566 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 30.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,418,000 after buying an additional 18,099 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $324,499.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,332.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $324,499.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,070 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,332.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philina Lee sold 41,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $3,905,872.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,395.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Baird R W raised shares of Blueprint Medicines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $87.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.65. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $43.89 and a one year high of $121.90. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.78 and a 200-day moving average of $99.11.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $138.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.02 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 157.30% and a negative net margin of 56.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

