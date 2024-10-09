Creative Planning Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 104.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,820 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XLG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5,426.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 934,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,266,000 after purchasing an additional 918,032 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,242,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 868.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 664,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,389,000 after acquiring an additional 595,661 shares during the last quarter. Bricktown Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,172,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4,253.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 601,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,502,000 after purchasing an additional 587,337 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XLG stock opened at $47.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $32.74 and a one year high of $47.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.48.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

