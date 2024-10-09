ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Holdings Raised by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 30.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in ATI were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ATI by 294.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in ATI during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of ATI by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000.

ATI Stock Performance

Shares of ATI opened at $63.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. ATI Inc. has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $68.92.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. ATI had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $700.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATI has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on ATI in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ATI from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Northcoast Research cut shares of ATI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ATI from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.43.

Insider Transactions at ATI

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $1,540,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 511,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,510,003.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATI Profile

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

