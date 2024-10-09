Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 90.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,399 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,808 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 223.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 17,221 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 67.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 12,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,232,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,591,000 after purchasing an additional 88,886 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,626,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Financial USA Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $56.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.44. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $188.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.19 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 7.12%. Heartland Financial USA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Insider Transactions at Heartland Financial USA

In related news, EVP Lo B. Nestman sold 4,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $220,064.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

