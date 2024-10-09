Creative Planning Boosts Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 1.7% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.3% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.
Arrow Electronics Price Performance
Shares of ARW opened at $132.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.49. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.51 and a twelve month high of $136.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.26.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on ARW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.75.
About Arrow Electronics
Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.
