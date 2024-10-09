Creative Planning Has $1.38 Million Holdings in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

Creative Planning grew its position in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,169 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in PLDT were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in PLDT by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of PLDT by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PLDT by 141.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PLDT by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in PLDT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHI opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. PLDT Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $30.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

PLDT ( NYSE:PHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that PLDT Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.634 dividend. This is a positive change from PLDT’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of PLDT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

