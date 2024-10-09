Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,930 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $554,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,365,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the second quarter worth $1,249,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter worth $682,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSIT. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $233.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Vasin sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.03, for a total value of $152,256.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,923.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSIT opened at $221.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.45. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.34 and a fifty-two week high of $228.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

