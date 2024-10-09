Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires New Stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in E.W. Scripps by 270.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,001,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,666 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in E.W. Scripps by 1,154.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,404,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,959 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in E.W. Scripps during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in E.W. Scripps by 767.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 638,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 565,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in E.W. Scripps by 2,290.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 389,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 373,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on E.W. Scripps from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

E.W. Scripps Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSP opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $214.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $9.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $573.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.65 million. E.W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

