Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys New Shares in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 20.0% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
OSUR has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.
OraSure Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ OSUR opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.71. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The stock has a market cap of $302.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.05.
OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $54.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.35 million. On average, research analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
OraSure Technologies Profile
OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.
