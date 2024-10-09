Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys New Shares in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 20.0% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSUR has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

OraSure Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ OSUR opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.71. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The stock has a market cap of $302.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.05.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $54.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.35 million. On average, research analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OraSure Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.