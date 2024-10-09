AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 30,031 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report) by 45.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,031 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,972,000 after acquiring an additional 9,991 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

PGC stock opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.49. The stock has a market cap of $482.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $30.68.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $100.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Peapack-Gladstone Financial

In related news, EVP John P. Babcock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,447.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

(Free Report)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.