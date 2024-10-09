Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,227,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at $791,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 309.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 281.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACLS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.33.

Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

In related news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $669,338.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $647,892.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $98.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.52. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.77 and a 1 year high of $170.97.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $256.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.06 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 21.54%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Articles

