Millennium Management LLC Buys 743,197 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 305.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 986,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 743,197 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $9,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,188,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 39.4% during the second quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,609,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,101,000 after buying an additional 737,883 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,559,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,884,000 after buying an additional 291,155 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,271,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,867,000 after acquiring an additional 197,988 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,894,000. Institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America stock opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter.

In other Liberty Latin America news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 26,197 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $250,967.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,789.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 26,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $250,967.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,789.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $59,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on LILAK. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price (up from $9.30) on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

