Smith Thornton Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 16,240 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Smith Thornton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 16,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.2% of Smith Thornton Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,803,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,724,251,000 after buying an additional 7,275,757 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,810,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,980,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374,756 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its position in Alphabet by 18,810.2% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 4,434,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $807,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410,811 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,072,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,288,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,928,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777,527 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,640.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,765,346. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,640.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,592 shares of company stock worth $35,922,911. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $164.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $191.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

