The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in FormFactor by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in FormFactor by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in FormFactor by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $46.47 on Wednesday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $63.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.73.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $197.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.01 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,770 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $283,933.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,961.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,770 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $283,933.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,961.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $203,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,645,913.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,770 shares of company stock worth $854,014. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FormFactor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on FormFactor from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.63.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

