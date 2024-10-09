The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,346 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 6,177.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 331,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,811,000 after buying an additional 326,269 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 68.9% during the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 482,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,264,000 after purchasing an additional 196,601 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter worth about $9,234,000. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter worth about $9,190,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $61.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.98 and a 200 day moving average of $63.41. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $75.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $396.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.91 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.85%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

