MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 35,300.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 261.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Friday, June 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $80.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.05 and a 12-month high of $105.77.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 4,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $413,271.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,086.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

