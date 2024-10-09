Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,925 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,106,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,681 shares during the period. DME Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. DME Capital Management LP now owns 4,810,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,852,000 after acquiring an additional 620,470 shares during the period. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Troluce Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences stock opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 27.91, a quick ratio of 27.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.15. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $13.06.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. Roivant Sciences had a net margin of 2,991.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 155.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROIV has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.39.

In other news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $2,972,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 209,322 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,838.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $2,972,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 209,322 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,838.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Gline sold 1,983,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $23,382,600.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,870,543 shares in the company, valued at $210,693,701.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,477,309 shares of company stock worth $40,986,184. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

