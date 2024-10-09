Comerica Bank Acquires 17,496 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,532,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,496 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.2% of Comerica Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $279,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $787,000. New Hampshire Trust increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 43,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $842,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $164.38 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $191.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.52.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,141,173.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 217,592 shares of company stock valued at $35,922,911. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.14.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

