Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New $95,000 Investment in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRTX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the second quarter worth $102,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the second quarter worth $106,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 24.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at $184,000. 57.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:TRTX opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $9.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average of $8.46. The firm has a market cap of $667.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 154.59 and a quick ratio of 154.59.

TPG RE Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.15%.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

