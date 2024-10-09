The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 199 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Graham were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. Insight Inv LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Graham by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Graham by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Graham by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GHC stock opened at $806.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $767.88 and a 200-day moving average of $747.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Graham Holdings has a one year low of $563.39 and a one year high of $822.18.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $12.70 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 5.22%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Graham’s payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

