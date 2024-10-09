QUASA (QUA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $159,120.66

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. QUASA has a total market cap of $159,120.66 and $1,434.86 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QUASA has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008407 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00014541 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,091.88 or 0.99983109 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001017 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007371 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006974 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About QUASA

QUA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

